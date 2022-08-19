Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie Engages in a Medieval Dance Battle in ‘Sad Clown’ Video

Viva Las Vengeance! As Panic! at the Disco released its seventh studio album, the group’s frontman Brendan Urie starred as “the Duke” in the choreo-filled, medieval times-themed video for “Sad Clown.”

The Brendan Walter-directed video sees Urie showing off his best dance moves and belting musical theater-ready vocals for a large powdered wig-wearing crowd. A character named Maggie (seemingly the subject of the new album’s song “Something About Maggie”) then joins as the queen, challenging Urie and his crew to a dance battle.

“Leave me alone (A pagliaccio triste)/Leave me alone (He not so molto bene),” he sings in the chorus. “Your majesty’s magnificent, my tragedy is imminent/Even though I’m smiling, I’m crying/I shall win/Vincero.”

The video then devolves into a blurry night party with flashing lights and looks of confusion before Urie wakes up in an empty castle and sees Maggie kissing another man the next morning. Urie then drops his wig and hops into the ocean to deal with his despair and imagines himself leaving Maggie in the sea.

“The Duke is making his grand entrance and says it’s time to dance,” the group captioned the video on YouTube.

“Sad Clown” is the tenth track on the pop-rock group’s new album. Viva Las Vengeance follows the release of singles “Middle of a Breakup,” “Don’t Let the Light Go Out,” “Local God,” and the album’s title track. To celebrate the album, Panic! is going on tour starting Sept. 8, alongside Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers.