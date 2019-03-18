Puppet Wreaks Havoc in Panic! At the Disco’s ‘Dancing’s Not a Crime’ Video

Brendon Urie ends up regretting letting his puppet counterpart the Amazing Beebo attend a Panic! At the Disco show in the debauched video for new single “Dancing’s Not a Crime.” The song appeared on last year’s Pray for the Wicked.

In the video, Beebo wakes up to a text from Urie, who has invited him to attend a show that night. The puppet bears similarities to Urie, even sporting the same gold blazer that the singer wears during P!ATD shows. He gets there early for the night, catching rehearsals and drinking backstage before hanging with the fans. Unfortunately, he parties a bit too hard, puking backstage only for it to be revealed at the end that he missed most of the show. Urie ends up getting Beebo t kicked out by security.

Pray for the Wicked was Panic! At the Disco’s second album with Urie as the solo original member of the band and also the second P!ATD release straight to hit Number One. It has turned out to be the group’s biggest album to date, with single “High Hopes” surpassing P!ATD’s breakthrough hit “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” on the Billboard Hot 100.