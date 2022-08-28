Panic! at the Disco Showcase ‘Don’t Let the Light Go Out’ in Dramatic VMAs Performance

Panic! at the Disco performed their single “Don’t Let the Light Go Out” live for the first time at Sunday’s 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Appearing at the awards show for the first time since 2018, Brendon Urie and company showcased the track in an artistic, dramatically lit segment broadcast almost entirely in black and white.

“Don’t Let the Light Go Out” arrived as the fifth single from Panic! at the Disco’s seventh studio album Viva Las Vengeance, out Aug. 19. A press release for the record described the release as a “cinematic musical journey” exploring “the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing the day, and burning out.”

“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before,” Urie previously said in a statement. “I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

Following the VMAs, Panic! at the Disco will launch a world tour in support of Viva Las Vengeance next month, with the North American leg kicking off September 8 at the Moody Center in Austin and wrapping on October 25 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.