 Panda Bear Reteams With Sonic Boom for New Collaborative LP 'Reset' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Beabadoobee Fights Tough Emotions With Sweet Tunes — and Wins — on 'Beatopia'
Home Music Music News

Panda Bear Reteams With Sonic Boom for New Collaborative LP ‘Reset’

Animal Collective drummer and former Spacemen 3 member share Troggs-sampling “Go On” from upcoming LP

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sonic Boom and Panda BearSonic Boom and Panda Bear

Sonic Boom and Panda Bear

Ian Witchell

Animal Collective’s Panda Bear has reteamed with longtime producer Peter “Sonic Boom” Kember for the collaborative album Reset, due out next month.

Ahead of the LP’s release, the duo shared the album’s first single, “Go On,” built on a sample of the riff from the Troggs’ 1967 song “Give It to Me” and accompanied by an animated visual by James Siewert.

Sonic Boom, a former member of the space rock outfit Spacemen 3, previously worked on Panda Bear’s 2011 album Tomboy and 2015’s Panda Bear Meets the Grim Reaper. Panda Bear last released his Latin trap-inspired Buoys in 2019 sans Sonic Boom, but the duo’s collaborative energies were reignited during the Covid-19 pandemic when they began working together amid their respective isolations.

Unlike the previous Panda Bear solo LPs — where Sonic Boom served as producer and mixer — as evidenced by the billing, this album was more collaborative: Much of Reset was constructed by Sonic Boom looping fragments from Fifties and Sixties-era singles, then handing off those structures to Panda Bear for him to do his thing.

Related Stories

Panda Bear on How Latin Trap Informed His New LP, What's Next for Animal Collective
Animal Collective Trip Out in a Predictably Fun Way on 'Time Skiffs'

Related Stories

Guns And Roses (Duff McCagan, Slash, Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin, Steven Adler) at the UIC Pavillion in Chicago, Illinois, August 21, 1987 . (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
How Guns N' Roses Formed
Singer Paulette McWilliams on Her Years With Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, and Steely Dan

Reset will arrive digitally on Aug. 12, with a physical release to follow in the fall; both are available to preorder now. A $1 contribution from each CD & LP sold will benefit Earth Island Institute, a non-profit aiming to conserve, preserve, and restore the environment. An exclusive limited edition translucent pink edition of Reset is also available on Bandcamp, with a $10 contribution from each copy supporting MAPS, a non-profit research organization with the mission of developing psychedelic therapies into medical treatments to achieve mass mental health.

Panda Bear is currently on the road with Animal Collective, with that band touring in support of their own 2022 album, Time Skiffs.

Reset Track List
1. Gettin’ to the Point
2. Go On
3. Everyday
4. Edge of the Edge
5. In My Body
6. Whirlpool
7. Danger
8. Livin’ in the After
9. Everything’s Been Leading to This

In This Article: Animal Collective, Panda Bear, Spacemen 3

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.