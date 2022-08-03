Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Go to the ‘Edge of the Edge’ on New Song

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom take listeners to the “Edge of the Edge” on the latest track off their collaborative LP Reset.

Like their first single, “Go On,” and the bulk of Reset, the track makes heavy use of a sample from Fifties and Sixties-era singles; in the case of the “Edge of the Edge,” the opening chords of Randy and the Rainbows’ doo-wop classic “Denise” are looped throughout.

The Animal Collective singer and former Spacemen 3 member paired the single with a video that pokes fun at nonsensical TikTok-like videos, “likes,” emoji-driven culture, and our obsession with mobile devices. “This video sucks,” the Danny Perez-directed visual proclaims midway through via a series of text messages.

Reset, Noah “Panda Bear” Lennox and Peter “Sonic Boom” Kember’s first co-credited collaborative LP — Kember previously co-produced a pair of Panda Bear albums — arrives digitally on August 12th, followed by a physical release in November.

A $1 contribution from each CD & LP sold will benefit Earth Island Institute, a non-profit aiming to conserve, preserve, and restore the environment. An exclusive limited edition translucent pink edition of Reset is also available on Bandcamp, with a $10 contribution from each copy supporting MAPS, a non-profit research organization with the mission of developing psychedelic therapies into medical treatments to achieve mass mental health.

On the eve of the album’s release on Aug. 11, Panda Bear and Sonic Boom — who worked on the LP separately from their respective quarantines during the Covid-19 pandemic — will hold a Reset listening party, complete with a Q&A.