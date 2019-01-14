×
See Dean Blunt Endure Amusement Park in Panda Bear’s ‘Token’ Video

Animal Collective member releases second single off upcoming LP Buoys

U.K. artist Dean Blunt endures the sensory explosion that is an amusement park in the new video for Panda Bear’s “Token,” the latest single off his upcoming album Buoys.

As the video’s preface explains, Blunt, as the director of the “Token” video, originally planned to make something Toy Story-inspired for the video, then something related to “cowboys and cowgrrrls,” then a video about a “token,” and so on until “he lost his fucking mind. Literally, he can’t remember his own songs anymore.”

In an effort to cheer Blunt up, the production crew took the artist to an amusement park, with the Buoys track serving as the soundtrack as a dour Blunt rides the bumper cars, explores the hall of mirrors and attempts to win a stuffed bear. By video’s end, the experience has cheered Blunt up.

“Token” is the second single off Buoys following the LP’s opening track “Dolphin.” Buoys, the Animal Collective member’s first full-length since 2015’s Panda Bear Meets the Grim Reaper, arrives February 8th, with a short North American tour to follow.

