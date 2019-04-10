Panda Bear: See French Bulldog on Dating Show in Surreal ‘Buoys’ Video

Panda Bear salutes the innate beauty and sweetness of animals with his quirky new video for “Buoys,” the title track from the Animal Collective member’s recent solo LP.

The clip stars Beatrice the French Bulldog (who appears as Stella from Modern Family) as she tries to find a forever home on a surreal dating-type show. Beatrice grills the two contestants with barked questions to discover their true personalities — and for good measure, she sniffs both their butts.

“Dogs see past how many followers we have and how many tickets we sell,” director Danny Perez said of the clip in a statement. “This allows us to relax, be ourselves and not sweat the small stuff. I wanted to make a video that relayed the themes of the song’s lyrics to the confidence and bliss that comes from the relationship with an animal.”

“Buoys” appears on Panda Bear’s recently issued sixth LP Buoys, which also features the tracks “Token” and “Dolphin.” The singer born Noah Lennox recently concluded a U.S. tour and will launch an international run on April 19th in London, England.