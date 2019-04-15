Rolling Stone Live and Lucky Brand’s Palm Springs Weekend Party Recap

Rolling Stone headed to Palm Springs with Lucky Brand this past weekend for its inaugural Live: Palm Springs event, during the first weekend of Coachella at the @ARRIVE Hotel. The afternoon pool party on Saturday, April 13th included special performances by X Ambassadors, Jax Jones, Drax Project, Palm Springsteen and Ama Lou. And all event content was captured on a Google Pixel 3.

VIP attendees included Olivia Culpo, Tom Sandoval, Dylan Penn, Brandi Cyrus, AnnaLynne McCord, Perfume, Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross, Taryn Manning and many more.

Invited talent and VIP guests were shuttled to the media lounge courtesy of Jeep, where they were outfitted in the latest Lucky Brand festival ready looks. CIROC served guests a first taste of summer via specialty cocktails made from limited edition CIROC Summer Watermelon, while additional refreshments were offered by Heineken and Summer Water Rose. Sexy Hair hosted a beauty bar for guests to touch up their festival looks, and Coppertone Glow provided a sunscreen station so no one got too pink.

Other partners included Vivid Seats, Foster Grant, Brew Dr. Core Water, Geojam, Wild Spirit Fragrance and Sunnylife.

In addition to Rolling Stone Live: Palm Springs, Harvest House of Cannabis popped up in a private location where invited guests took part in a multi-sensory experience to educate attendees about the latest offerings from the leading cannabis brand alongside industry tastemakers and VIP guests.