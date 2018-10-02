Pains of Being Pure at Heart to Cover Tom Petty’s Entire ‘Full Moon Fever’

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart unveiled a sleek cover of Tom Petty’s “Runnin’ Down a Dream” that will appear on their upcoming full-album cover of Full Moon Fever, out October 26th via Turntable Kitchen’s Sounds Delicious subscription series. The track and album announcement arrive on the one year anniversary of Petty’s death from an accidental overdose.

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart’s faithful cover of “Runnin’ Down a Dream” finds the group crafting an aerodynamic atmosphere out of the song’s indelible lead guitar riff, pulsing bass line and breakneck drum beat. Group leader Kip Berman even adds a Petty-esque drawl to his vocals as his vocals as he sings, “I rolled on as the sky grew dark/ I put the pedal down to make some time/ There’s something good waitin’ down this road/ I’m pickin’ up whatever’s mine.”

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart’s version of Full Moon Fever is available to pre-order. The vinyl version of the record will be limited to 1,000 copies. The record features album artwork from Teresa Grassechi.

Berman spoke about his love of Petty’s songwriting and what specifically appealed to him about Full Moon Fever. “Released in 1989, it was weirdly aligned with a lot of the ideas that attracted me to bands like The Pastels, Teenage Fanclub, R.E.M., The Replacements, or Jesus and Mary Chain – jangling guitars, sweet harmonies, classic songwriting (verse, chorus, verse chorus, bridge, chorus chorus) and lyrics that captured a very specific point of view.

“But unlike those bands, Petty was an arena act, at home and enabled by large record labels and big budget videos, and (by this era at least) had about zero reputation as ‘cool.’ So I thought it would be a great tribute to one of my heroes to re-imagine his music in the context of my own – to wonder what it would be like if the songs he wrote sounded a bit more like the artists that were working in the underground at the time he was making this iconic record.”