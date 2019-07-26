Pabllo Vittar, Charli XCX Are Camera-Ready on New Song ‘Flash Pose’

Pabllo Vittar and Charli XCX are camera-ready on the new song, “Flash Pose.” It’s the first English language track from the Brazilian pop star and noted drag artist. The pair previously worked together on Charli XCX’s Pop 2 track, “I Got It.”

On the self-assured, club-ready tune, stylishness sets the sleek tone with their “Flash/Flash/Flash/Pose” commands. “Get in my picture/Get in my frame,” Charli XCX croons as Vittar calls for participants to strike a pose. The pair also trade verses, with Charli exuding confidence, singing, “Look good when I walk in the party.”

“We can try this out/But you gotta know what I’m about,” Vittar sings. “And if we can work it out/You know my body, you know, you know my body.”

Charli XCX is preparing to release her third album, Charli, which is slated for September 13th, followed by a world tour that embarks in the fall. Vittar released her sophomore album, Não Para Não, in 2018. That same year, Vittar became the first Grammy-nominated drag queen for her collaboration with Major Lazer on “Sua Cara,” which received a nod during the Latin Grammys. Vittar also teamed with Sofi Tukker for their “Energia” remix.