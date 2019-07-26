×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next The Best Budget Turntables Under $250 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Pabllo Vittar, Charli XCX Are Camera-Ready on New Song ‘Flash Pose’

Brazilian pop star and drag artist releases her first-ever English language track

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Pabllo Vittar and Charli XCX team up for new song "Flash Pose."

Alexander Tamargo/Getty; Chris Lever/Shutterstock

Pabllo Vittar and Charli XCX are camera-ready on the new song, “Flash Pose.” It’s the first English language track from the Brazilian pop star and noted drag artist. The pair previously worked together on Charli XCX’s Pop 2 track, “I Got It.”

On the self-assured, club-ready tune, stylishness sets the sleek tone with their “Flash/Flash/Flash/Pose” commands. “Get in my picture/Get in my frame,” Charli XCX croons as Vittar calls for participants to strike a pose. The pair also trade verses, with Charli exuding confidence, singing, “Look good when I walk in the party.”

“We can try this out/But you gotta know what I’m about,” Vittar sings. “And if we can work it out/You know my body, you know, you know my body.”

Charli XCX is preparing to release her third album, Charli, which is slated for September 13th, followed by a world tour that embarks in the fall. Vittar released her sophomore album, Não Para Não, in 2018. That same year, Vittar became the first Grammy-nominated drag queen for her collaboration with Major Lazer on “Sua Cara,” which received a nod during the Latin Grammys. Vittar also teamed with Sofi Tukker for their “Energia” remix.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1329: Halsey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad