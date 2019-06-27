Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Slam Trump Over Unauthorized Use of ‘Crazy Train’

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne denounced President Donald Trump’s unauthorized use of “Crazy Train” in a Twitter video the president posted mocking the 2020 Democratic primary candidates.

The video, posted Thursday morning, opens with footage of the technical difficulties that marred Wednesday’s first Democratic primary debate and pairs it with the intro to Osbourne’s 1980 hit. Eventually, the video fades to black and reemerges with footage of Trump walking up to a podium.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, the Osbournes said, “Based on this morning’s unauthorized use of Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Crazy Train,’ we are sending notice to the Trump campaign (or any other campaigns) that they are forbidden from using any of Ozzy Osbourne’s music in political ads or in any political campaigns. Ozzy’s music cannot be used for any means without approvals.”

The Osbournes also offered some alternative songs Trump could use, naming the smattering of musicians that have voiced their support for him. “In the meantime, we have a suggestion for Mr. Trump: perhaps he should reach out to some of his musician friends. Maybe Kayne West (‘Gold Digger’), Kid Rock (‘I Am the Bullgod’) or Ted Nugent (‘Stranglehold’) will allow use of their music.”

Sharon Osbourne notably appeared on Season Nine of Trump’s NBC reality show The Apprentice, though she has leveled plenty of criticism at him over his political ambitions. In a 2016 appearance on Conan following the first debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton, Osbourne said she didn’t think Trump actually wanted to be president, while two years later she expressed her continued concerns in an interview with Larry King.

“It’s kind of fearful,” she said. “I know a lot of my friends are fearful. We kind of wake up every day and go, ‘What’s gonna happen now?’ You don’t feel secure that everything will be smooth and people are in control of what they should be in control of and running it professionally.”

Along with Ozzy Osbourne, an array of other musicians have sparred with Trump after he used their music. During the 2016 election, Queen criticized the then-candidate for using “We Are the Champions,” while R.E.M., Neil Young, Everlast and Aerosmith also spoke out after Trump used their music without permission.