Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Encourage World Leaders to ‘Stand Up’ for Ukranian Refugees

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are sharing their support for the millions of Ukrainians living in fear as Russia continues their invasion of the country. On Friday, the couple shared a video calling world leaders to pledge substantial support to those fleeing the country.

“We’re standing up for Ukraine,” said Ozzy in the video. “What we’ve seen is heart-wrenching, and we’re answering the call from those on the ground in Ukraine,” added Sharon. “World leaders are meeting tomorrow to decide how much funding they are giving to support refugees. We need them to stand up for refugees everywhere and contribute the billions needed for this crisis.”

In their video, Ozzy and Sharon encouraged their followers to “amplify this call” to encourage world leaders to “stand up for Ukraine and support refugees.” The two shared links to Global Citizen’s efforts in supporting the cause.

The post from the rocker and TV host comes two weeks after their son Jack traveled to Romania to help Ukrainians fleeing the country. “I saw aspects of humanity at its worst yet also at its greatest,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Whilst working along the border I saw waves and waves of refugees, mainly women and children all fleeing their country in hopes of finding safety.”

The United Nations has reported that more than 10 million people have been displaced because of the invasion, with 4.3 million leaving the war-torn country altogether since Russia began its invasion in late February. According to Global Citizen, more than 82 million people globally have been forced to leave their homes due to conflict, violence, and human rights violations