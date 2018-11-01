See Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Backstage on the No More Tours 2 Tour

Ozzy Osbourne may be the self-proclaimed “Prince of Darkness” when he’s onstage singing hits like “Bark at the Moon” and “Paranoid,” but it was a much sweeter scene backstage before he went on at his tour kickoff earlier this year. When we visited Osbourne at Allentown, Pennsylvania’s PPL Center, his wife and manager, Sharon, was walking around with a tiny Pomeranian named Bella.

After an interview with Rolling Stone, Sharon went into Ozzy’s dressing room and the couple cuddled on the couch. We caught video of them hugging, kissing and playing with Bella.

“She hates me,” Ozzy says, pointing at the pup. “No,” Sharon says, as he points his finger at the canine and joked, “I’m gonna eat your brother.” He soon melted though and cuddled — despite pantomiming that he would eat her, too.

Osbourne is currently in the midst of what he says will be his last major world tour; he’s not retiring, merely slowing down after this. His next gig, now that he retired from surgery on his thumb for a staph infection, will be headlining a one-off Ozzfest on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles. The other performers on the bill include Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and Korn’s Jonathan Davis. Ozzy’s guitarist, Zakk Wylde, will also lead a set by his side-project tribute band Zakk Sabbath on a stage outside.

After that, Ozzy will be setting off to the U.K. and Europe next spring before playing four U.S. dates that he had to postpone because of his surgery. Those include shows in Las Vegas and throughout California.