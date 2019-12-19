Ozzy Osbourne Finds Love in a Hopeless Place in New ‘Under the Graveyard’ Video

Ozzy Osbourne recreates his fight for sobriety in the new video for “Under the Graveyard,” the first single from the rocker’s forthcoming album, Ordinary Man, out next year.

Directed by Jonas Akerlund, the semi-autobiographical clip stars Jack Kilmer as a young Ozzy, who, in 1979, sneaks away to a West Hollywood hotel where he spirals into an abyss of drugs, booze and sex. At rock bottom, though, Sharon Osbourne (played by Jessica Barden) shows up and guides Ozzy back to himself even as the experience of going cold turkey proves to be a gauntlet in its own right. The clip ends with a touching photo of the Osbournes on their wedding day.

“For ‘Under the Graveyard’ Jonas developed the story into a ‘mini movie,'” Osbourne said in a statement. “But, to be quite honest, it’s hard for me to watch because it takes me back to some of the darkest times in my life. Thankfully Sharon was there to pick me up and believe in me. It was the first time she was there to fully support me and build me back up, but it certainly wasn’t the last.”

Osbourne released “Under the Graveyard” in November, marking his first solo track in over a decade. The single was soon followed by “Straight to Hell,” featuring Slash. Both tracks are set to appear on Ordinary Man, which doesn’t have an official release date but will serve as Osbourne’s first solo LP since 2010’s Scream, while it also follows Black Sabbath’s 2013 effort, 13.

Osbourne didn’t plan on making a new album this year, but was inspired after collaborating with Post Malone on “Take What You Want.” The track became a Top 10 hit and prompted Osbourne to collaborate with Post Malone’s producer, Andrew Watt.

Along with releasing Ordinary Man next year, Osbourne is set to embark on a lengthy North American tour, which had previously been postponed and rescheduled after the musician suffered a fall in his Los Angeles home that aggravated an old injury. The No More Tours 2 Tour trek will kick off May 27th in Atlanta and wrap July 31st in Las Vegas.