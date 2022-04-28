Ozzy Osbourne Tests Positive for Covid-19, But ‘He’s OK,’ Sharon Says

Ozzy Osbourne has tested positive with Covid-19, his wife Sharon Osbourne revealed in a new interview.

Speaking to British network Talk TV — where she started appearing on her new show The Talk three days ago — an emotional Sharon announced she would return to the U.S. after discovering just hours earlier that her husband had been diagnosed with Coronavirus, TMZ reported.

“I spoke to him and he’s OK,” Sharon said. “I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We’ve gone two years without him catching Covid, and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

Sharon added, “It’ll take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again, and I will be back [on The Talk] in a week… We’re gonna get him a negative test by next week.”

Ozzy previously jokingly credited Satan with helping him ward off Covid-19 for the first two years of the pandemic. “My wife had the virus; my daughter had the virus and I never got it,” he quipped. “Being a devil worshipper does have its good points!”

Osbourne’s Covid bout is the latest in a series of health issues that rocker has faced in recent years. In 2020, he revealed that he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and before that he had to undergo surgery related to a nasty fall, while he also contracted a potentially fatal staph infection.

Despite all that, Ozzy has soldiered on, with the 73-year-old rocker completing work on his upcoming studio album. While Ozzy has not yet commented on his Covid-19 case on social media, he did post a photo three days ago of himself with an atypical (for him) mane of gray hair: