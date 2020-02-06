 Ozzy Osbourne Plans Global Tattoo Event and Album Signing - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Music News

Ozzy Osbourne Wants to Tattoo You

Prince of Darkness will also participate in an in-store signing for his new album Ordinary Man

Kory Grow

Senior Writer

OZZY OSBOURNE PERFORMING DONINGTON, BRITAIN - AUG 1996VARIOUS

Ozzy Osbourne has planned a global tattoo event and album signing for his upcoming album, 'Ordinary Man.'

Andre Csillag/Shutterstock

Have you ever wanted a bloody, headless bat permanently etched onto your bicep? How about the Alamo with a yellow blotch in the middle? Well, in celebration of the Prince of Darkness’ upcoming album, Ordinary Man, Ozzy Osbourne is offering fans a chance to get an “Ozzy-inspired” tattoo at a number of ink parlors around the world on February 20th, the day before the album release.

The singer has posted to a list of tattoo parlors to his website where fans will get the opportunity to hear the record early and choose from exclusive designs that the resident tattooists personally dreamt up (so the examples above might not be available). Times and prices will vary.

Osbourne will also sign copies of Ordinary Man on the day it comes out, February 21st, at Amoeba Records in Hollywood at 5 p.m. Fans must buy the album that day and line up starting at 10:30 a.m. for a chance to get it signed. And if you were hoping to get a picture of him with his tattoos, unfortunately he won’t be doing photos.

Ordinary Man is Osbourne’s 12th studio album, and it finds him performing with an impressive guest list, including Elton John, Post Malone, and members of Guns N’ Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Rage Against the Machine. He first teased the record with the gothic “Under the Graveyard,” and followed it up with the charging rocker “Straight to Hell” and the Elton John duet, “Ordinary Man.”

Earlier this year, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, in addition to having to recuperate from a nasty fall last year. Despite the health setbacks, which sidelined him for all of last year, he plans on resuming his No More Tours 2 trek in the spring, and he has been making more public appearances, including a guest spot at a couple of Post Malone’s shows (including the AMAs) and as a presenter at the Grammys.

“If you saw me at the beginning of last year, you’d think I was fucked,” Osbourne recently said in a Kerrang! interview. “But I honestly think making this album is the best medicine I could have had. I was doing something, something I like to do. I wish I could do more, but it just felt great.”

