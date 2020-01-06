 Ozzy Osbourne Leads a Raucous Riot in 'Straight to Hell' Video - Rolling Stone
Ozzy Osbourne Leads a Raucous Riot in ‘Straight to Hell’ Video

British rocker’s first solo album in 10 years is due out in February

If there’s anyone who knows how to raise hell properly, it’s Ozzy Osbourne. The British metal legend is out with a new song, “Straight to Hell,” which features some of his notoriously hair-raising lyrics (“I’ll make you scream, I’ll make you defecate”) and some pounding guitar riffs.

It’s only fitting that the visual for the song sees Osbourne leading a chaotic riot throughout the city, with masked vigilantes overturning cars and stripping naked in front of police forces.

“Raising Hell” is the latest single from Osbourne’s upcoming album Ordinary Man, his first solo album in 10 years. (He released an album with Black Sabbath13, in 2013.) The LP is scheduled for release in February of this year. Osbourne previously released its lead single, “Under the Graveyard,” this past November.

Osbourne was inspired to create an album this year after collaborating with Post Malone on “Take What You Want,” for the pop rapper’s 2019 album Hollywood’s Bleeding. The track became a Top 10 hit and prompted Osbourne to collaborate with Post Malone’s producer, Andrew Watt.

