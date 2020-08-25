Ozzy Osbourne: ‘If the President Says Something, I Do the Opposite’

While appearing on his SiriusXM channel Ozzy’s Boneyard, Ozzy Osbourne encouraged listeners to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“Wear a mask, wash hands, social distance,” he told co-host Billy Morrison. “I don’t go anywhere. If the president says something, I do the opposite. He changes his mind every hour. I mean literally. I’m going, ‘What?'”

Osbourne also spoke about confiding in friends and loved ones during quarantine. “People have got to learn to start sharing their feelings with someone they trust,” he said. “Because people who are locked up and worried about this pandemic and whatever need to unload, because if you don’t unload, you are going to get depressed. And if you get depressed, who knows what’s going to happen?”

“If you got a best friend or you got someone who you trust don’t be afraid to share,” he continued. “Because you know what, we are all in the shithole right now. We are all in an environment we don’t want to be in. When I’m in a room in my head on my own, it’s a bad fucking place. My head never tells me anything fucking good.”

Earlier this month, Osbourne blasted President Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic. “In my lifetime, I’ve never known anything like this,” he told Rolling Stone. “It’s getting worse, not better. And this guy’s acting like a fool. I don’t really like to talk politics that much, but I’ve got to say what I feel with this guy. There’s not much hope left. Maybe he’s got a trick up his sleeve and he’s going to surprise us all, and I hope he has. [Recently], over a thousand more people died in one day [in America]. That’s fucking crazy. People got to get with this social distancing and mask-wearing or else it’s never gonna go away.”