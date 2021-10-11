Thank the Dark Lord: Ozzy Osbourne Credits Devil Worship for Warding Off Covid-19

Ozzy Osbourne gave props to the most low, Satan, for protecting him from Covid-19.

In a cheeky statement sent to Metal Hammer, Osbourne credited Satan for protecting him during the pandemic, even as other members of his family caught the coronavirus: “My wife had the virus; my daughter had the virus and I never got it,” he quipped. “Being a devil worshipper does have its good points!”

Osbourne’s spouse, Sharon Osbourne, tested positive for Covid back in December. It’s not exactly clear when his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, had Covid, although last March, at the start of the pandemic, she was quick to start a social media campaign, #StayHomeforOzzy, encouraging people to quarantine to keep high-risk people safe.

While the Dark Lord does appear to be in Osbourne’s corner when it comes to warding off Covid, the 72-year-old rocker has been grappling with other health issues. Last January, he revealed that he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, while before that he had to undergo surgery related to a nasty fall, while he also contracted a potentially fatal staph infection.

Nevertheless, Osbourne has continued to work on new music, gathering an array of guests for the follow-up to his 2020 effort, Ordinary Man, which had marked his first solo LP in 10 years. The new record doesn’t have a release date or title yet, but it will reportedly feature Jeff Beck, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, and longtime collaborator Zakk Wylde.