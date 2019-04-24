×
Ozzy Osbourne ‘Getting Back on His Feet’ After Tour-Postponing Injury

“He’s back to being his cynical old self, so always a good sign,” Jack Osbourne says of his father

Ozzy Osbourne - Black SabbathTons Of Rock Festival, Norway - 23 Jun 2016

Ozzy Osbourne is "getting back on his feet" after undergoing surgery to repair a previous leg injury that he aggravated in a recent fall.

Hell Gate Media/REX/Shutterstock

Ozzy Osbourne is “getting back on his feet” after undergoing surgery to repair a previous leg injury that he aggravated in a recent fall, his son Jack Osbourne said Wednesday. During a pair of interviews to promote his new Travel Channel show Portals to Hell, Jack offered a health update on his father, who postponed all 2019 concerts as he recovers from his injury.

“He’s doing good. He’s back to being his cynical old self, so always a good sign,” Jack told People of Ozzy. “When he’s complaining about mundane things, you know he’s good. Yeah, he’s back to normal. When everything on TV sucks and everything in the house is broken, he’s in a good spot.”

Jack Osbourne also told the Jenny McCarthy Show (via Blabbermouth), “He’s doing really well. He’s good. He’s getting back on his feet, so he’s good.”

After postponing all 2019 concerts earlier this month due to the injury – which followed a bout with pneumonia in February that delayed a previous leg of the tour – Osbourne pledged to reschedule all dates and moved his planned North American trek to May 2020.

“Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now,” Osbourne said in a statement at the time. “I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going.  Just know that I am getting better every day…I will fully recover…I will finish my tour…I will be back!”

