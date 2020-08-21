Ozzy for President: Osbourne Blasts Trump’s Pandemic Response

It’s an election year, which means that Ozzy Osbourne has revived the “Ozzy for President” T-shirt he first rolled out in 1984. Of course, he could never legally become the United States’ commander in chief since he was born in England, so he’ll just have to continue being the Prince of Darkness. Nevertheless, if he were allowed to campaign for the Oval Office, he knows what he would do first.

“If I was running for president, I would try and find out a little bit about politics,” he tells Rolling Stone. “Because the fucking guy you’ve got in there now doesn’t know that much about it, I don’t think. The Constitution says that anyone can be president. But it’s not like anyone could be a fucking heart surgeon and just go in with a scalpel. You have to know what you’re fucking doing. And anyone who runs for office, I think there should be an age limit. Eight years to us is nothing but to us, but if you’re fucking 76, eight years is like death.” Osbourne adds that there’s another reason why he would never be the president: “I’m honest enough to say I don’t know what the fuck I’m talking about.”

Although he declines to pick a preference in the upcoming presidential election, he’s been disappointed with Donald Trump, especially regarding the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. “In my lifetime, I’ve never known anything like this,” Osbourne says. “It’s getting worse, not better. And this guy’s acting like a fool. I don’t really like to talk politics that much, but I’ve got to say what I feel with this guy. There’s not much hope left. Maybe he’s got a trick up his sleeve and he’s going to surprise us all, and I hope he has. [Recently], over a thousand more people died in one day [in America]. That’s fucking crazy. People got to get with this social distancing and mask-wearing or else it’s never gonna go away.”

Last year, Osbourne and his wife and manager Sharon blasted Trump for using Ozzy’s song “Crazy Train” in a video mocking the Democratic candidates. “Based on this morning’s unauthorized use of Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Crazy Train,’ we are sending notice to the Trump campaign (or any other campaigns) that they are forbidden from using any of Ozzy Osbourne’s music in political ads or in any political campaigns,” they said in a joint statement. “Ozzy’s music cannot be used for any means without approvals.”

Ozzy, Sharon, and their son Jack are currently starring on a funny new Travel Channel show, The Osbournes Want to Believe, where they pick apart caught-on-camera footage of supposedly paranormal events like UFO and bigfoot sightings. “It gives us something to do, because we don’t go out much, with everybody getting the virus,” Ozzy told Rolling Stone. “So Jack came up with the idea, and I said to him, ‘I don’t believe in this shit.’ So he said, ‘Trust me. I’ll have you believing.’ And it’s true. Some of it is very compelling.”