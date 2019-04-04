Ozzy Osbourne Postpones All 2019 Gigs Due to Injury: ‘I Will Be Back’

A recent injury is forcing Ozzy Osbourne to postpone the remainder of his 2019 tour dates. While recovering from pneumonia, which forced him to cancel dates in Europe, Asia and Australia, he suffered a fall in his Los Angeles home, which aggravated an injury he sustained when he was in a near-fatal ATV accident in 2003. He received surgery for the injury last month, and doctors are looking after him while he recovers.

“I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates,” Osbourne said in a statement. “Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans. It’s really what’s keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day. … I will fully recover. … I will finish my tour. … I will be back!”

Osbourne is encouraging North American concertgoers to keep their tickets, as they will be honored when the tour kicks off in February. The 2019 dates that were part of festivals, however, won’t be rescheduled. The Hollywood Bowl show will now take place on a date, yet to be announced, in July 2020. Osbourne will announce new dates for the U.K. and Europe in the next few weeks.

Megadeth was supposed to serve as the band’s openers this year, but it’s unclear if they will do the same next year.

Osbourne has had a bout of ill health since kicking off his No More Tours 2 Tour in the U.S. last August. First, he contracted a staph infection that forced him to postpone the remainder of his North American tour dates. “I didn’t feel sick, so I was cracking jokes,” Osbourne told Rolling Stone. “The doctor said, ‘I don’t know if you realize, Mr. Osbourne, this is a very serious problem you have.'” He was able to recover in time for a one-off Ozzfest on New Year’s Eve. But then he postponed his European tour in January because of an upper-respiratory infection that threatened to turn into pneumonia. He did eventually get pneumonia and the following month, he postponed dates in Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Between the cancelations, Osbourne’s wife and manager, Sharon, was optimistic about his recovery. In February, she said he was “out of ICU” and recuperating at home.

Although it’s unclear whether or not Osbourne will attend, he and his Black Sabbath bandmates will be honored in Los Angeles next month at a special ceremony held by the Recording Academy. They, alongside George Clinton, Dionne Warwick and others, will be recognized with Lifetime Achievement Grammy Awards.

Ozzy Osbourne No More Tours 2 Tour rescheduled North American dates:

May 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

May 29 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

May 31 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union

June 2 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 6 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium

June 11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 13 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

June 16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 18 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre

June 20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena

June 24 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

June 26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

June 28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

July 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Amer. Family Ins. Amp–Summerfest

July 3 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 7 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

July 11 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

July 15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

July 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 29 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 31 – Las Vegas, CA @ MGM Grand Garden Arena