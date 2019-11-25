Watch Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone, Travis Scott Play ‘Take What You Want’ on AMAs

Ozzy Osbourne returned to the stage after a tumultuous year for a flame-filled performance of “Take What You Want,” joining Post Malone and Travis Scott on Sunday at the American Music Awards.

The former Black Sabbath singer, who has spent much of 2019 recovering from health issues and surgeries, stayed seated in a gothic-looking throne for much of the electro-rock single — although he did wave his arms with abandon as his wife Sharon and daughter Kelly watched on; he belted his chorus within a thin veil of fog as Malone and Scott ripped through the rest of the song.

Osbourne’s appearance on “Take What You Want” marked the start of a comeback of sorts for the metal legend, who’s spent the past year battling a variety of medical issues that forced him to postpone and reschedule a slew of tour dates. The problems began last October after he contracted a potentially deadly staph infection that required surgery on his hand, then he landed in the ICU with pneumonia. In January, he suffered a fall that required surgery and forced him to reschedule all of his 2019 tour dates.

Osbourne is finally set to resume his No More Tours 2 trek May 27th, 2020 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The musician is also prepping a new LP, Ordinary Man, which is set to arrive next year and marks his first solo album since 2010’s Scream. Osbourne was inspired to start writing new music after collaborating with Post Malone on “Take What You Want,” and he completed Ordinary Man with one of Post’s producers, Andrew Watt.

As for Post Malone, the rapper recently announced a second North American leg in support of his latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. The trek will kick off February 4th in Omaha, Nebraska and wrap March 21st in Salt Lake City, Utah.