 Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Kelly Touts #StayHomeForOzzy Social Campaign - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Jerry Falwell, Jr. Announces Liberty University Will Reopen This Week Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

#StayHomeForOzzy: Ozzy Osbourne’s Daughter Kelly Launches COVID-19 Social Media Campaign

“Help put a smile on my dad’s face while he is in quarantine,” singer’s daughter says, asks for Ozzy impressions

By
Kory Grow

Senior Writer

Kory Grow's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter, Kelly, has launched a #StayHomeForOzzy campaign to raise social isolation awareness.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kelly Osbourne wants to see your best Ozzy Osbourne impression. The rocker’s daughter issued a call for people to post their rendition of the Prince of Darkness while using the hashtag #StayHomeForOzzy to spread awareness for social distancing and self-isolation.

“Both of my parents are high-risk especially my dad,” she wrote on Instagram. “If I would have known three weeks ago when I sent them off to Panama that that was gonna be the last time I got to hug and kiss them for a while … I would have held on a little longer. However, these are the sacrifices we must make. I stay home for my mum and dad. If you don’t have anyone to stay home for, I beg you #StayHomeForOzzy.”

“Help put a smile on my dad’s face while he is in quarantine by posting a pic of your best Ozzy impersonation and #StayHomeForOzzy. I love you all,” she added.

Earlier this year, Ozzy, age 71, revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He has also suffered a number of health setbacks over the past year, including a possibly deadly staph infection and surgery related to a nasty fall he suffered in the middle of the night. In January, when Ozzy and Sharon revealed the rocker’s Parkinson’s diagnosis, Sharon said he would be going to Switzerland in April to see a specialist who specializes in people’s immune systems.

Ozzy issued his star-studded 12th solo studio album, Ordinary Man, last month but canceled much of his No More Tours 2 dates this year. He’s planning on returning to the stage in late October for a tour of the U.K. and Europe.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.