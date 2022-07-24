 Ozzy Osbourne Gives Health Update From Comic-Con: 'A Slow Climb Back' - Rolling Stone
Ozzy Osbourne Gives Health Update From Comic-Con: ‘It’s a Slow Climb Back’

Just a month after undergoing “major” surgery and battling Covid-19, singer made appearance to promote upcoming LP Patient Number 9

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Musician Ozzy Osbourne appears at a signing during 2022 Comic-Con International Day 2 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in San Diego, California. Osbourne collaborated with artist Todd McFarlane on a new comic, Patient Number 9. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Musician Ozzy Osbourne appears at a signing during 2022 Comic-Con International Day 2 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in San Diego, California. Osbourne collaborated with artist Todd McFarlane on a new comic, Patient Number 9. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Ozzy Osbourne at Comic-Con

Getty Images

Just a month after undergoing “major” surgery and battling Covid-19, Ozzy Osbourne was back in action this weekend as the singer appeared at San Diego Comic-Con to promote his upcoming LP and give an update on his health.

Osbourne appeared alongside legendary comic artist Todd McFarlane — who has made the videos in support of Ozzy’s new album Patient Number 9, and made a special edition comic book to accompany its release — Saturday at Comic-Con, where he briefly spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his health after the operation that was “really going to determine the rest of his life,” as his wife Sharon previously revealed.

“It’s great, it’s great,” Osbourne said of his Comic-Con. “I like to see people, you know. That’s been the hardest thing of the past few years, because I’ve been trying to recover from my surgery. I’m getting there. It’s a slow climb back, you know?”

Osbourne added of Patient Number 9, “I love the record. I hope the fans do.”

The day before hitting Comic-Con, Osbourne released the album’s latest single “Degradation Rules,” a collaboration with his longtime Black Sabbath band mate Tony Iommi. Osbourne previously shared the title track from the LP, featuring the McFarlane-directed video.

In This Article: Comic-Con, Ozzy Osbourne

