Ozzy Osbourne, Halsey, Travis Scott Tapped for Post Malone’s New Album

Post Malone has revealed the eclectic guest list for his upcoming album Hollywood’s Bleeding, with the rapper recruiting Halsey, Travis Scott, Meek Mill and Ozzy Osbourne for his new LP.

Future, SZA, Swae Lee (“Sunflower“), Young Thug (“Goodbyes“) and a pair of our favorite babies, Lil Baby and Da Baby, will also feature on Hollywood’s Bleeding when the album arrives next Friday, September 6th.

Post Malone recently shared “Circles” from Hollywood’s Bleeding, the follow-up to his 2018 Number One charting Beerbongs & Bentleys. In late December, Malone dropped his “Wow” single, which will also serve as the closing track on the 17-song new album.

Soon after the release of his new LP, Malone will embark on his Runaway Tour with Swae Lee. The tour begins September 14th in Tacoma, Washington and runs through the fall, culminating on November 21st at The Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Osbourne – who hasn’t featured on another artist’s music since Black Label Society’s “Stillborn” in 2003 – recently spoke to Rolling Stone about the serious injury he sustained earlier this year and his efforts to get back in shape before embarking on a world tour in 2020.

“I cannot describe to you the helpless feeling that I had,” Osbourne said. “I had to use [a walker] to go for a pee. I had to have nurses, day and night. Just being in hospital is enough to drive you nuts. I thank God I didn’t paralyze myself when I had that accident. I wouldn’t be here now. I would have jumped off the fucking roof — or fell off the roof, whatever.”