Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Elton John, Post Malone For New Album

Ozzy Osbourne will release his new album, Ordinary Man, on February 21st via Epic Records. The album includes collaborations with Elton John, Post Malone, Slash and Tom Morello, and was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan on bass and Chad Smith on drums.

“It all just came together,” Osbourne said in a statement. “Slash is a dear friend of mine, as is Elton. When I was writing ‘Ordinary Man,’ it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, ‘I wonder if he would sing on it?’ We asked and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and play piano on the song.”

He added, “It was a lot of fun to do though it’s a lot different from my other albums. We recorded it quickly, which I haven’t done since the first Black Sabbath album. This made it a different process, which I actually enjoyed.”

So far the musician has released two songs from the album, “Under the Graveyard” and “Straight To Hell,” which features Slash. Along with the news of the upcoming release, Osbourne has also shared “Ordinary Man,” a soaring ballad with John on piano.

The album is available for pre-order now and includes an instant download of “Ordinary Man” with each pre-order. Ordinary Man will be available in a standard CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl color vinyl, picture disc and digital album. In addition, all physical copies of the album will include a unique code that will allow the purchaser to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of over 300 Ozzy prizes, which include a meet and greet with Osbourne.

Osbourne’s last solo album, Scream, dropped in 2010.