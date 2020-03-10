Ozzy Osbourne Watches His Life on the Big Screen in ‘Ordinary Man’ Video

Ozzy Osbourne reflects on his life and career on the big screen in “Ordinary Man,” the title track from his new album featuring Elton John on piano and vocals.

The Stephen Lee Carr-directed clip opens with the Prince of Darkness in a movie theater as a projector cranks a film onto the screen. It begins in Birmingham, England — where he formed Black Sabbath in 1968. “I was unprepared for fame/Then everybody knew my name,” he laments, as John sprinkles keys into the track.

He lightly touches on drug use (“Been higher than the blue sky”) and examines change in pop culture (“They tried to kill my rock and roll”) before the video concludes with images of his iconic family, including Sharon, Jack and Kelly.

Ordinary Man marks Osbourne’s first solo album in 10 years following 2010’s Scream. In a Reddit AMA Session last month, the singer claimed he’s already working on a new album. “I am making another album because while I can’t tour, I can make music,” he said, alluding to his recent health problems that include a diagnosis Parkinson’s Disease. “What I learned from Ordinary Man, it got the juices flowing again,” he says. “People say they write the best songs when they’re unhappy, and I was unhappy last year.”

On March 5th, one day before the entire festival was canceled, Osbourne announced he was pulling out of South by Southwest. The singer was slated to appear in support of the world premiere screening of Biography: the Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, which will screen on A&E this summer.