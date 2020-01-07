 Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John Are Working on New Music Together - Rolling Stone
Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John Are Working on New Music Together

“He’s got all his friends playing on [the album]. He’s doing a song with Elton,” Sharon Osbourne says

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Singer songwriters Ozzy Osbourne (R) and Sir Elton John (L) attend the 23rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF)

Sharon Osbourne stated this week that her husband Ozzy Osbourne is working on a song with Elton John.

On her show, The Talk, Sharon laid out Ozzy’s plans for the year: “A lot of good things. Wellness. And to get back with his band, to get doing what he loves, which is touring and being out there with his fans. And yes, there’s new music, and it’s great. He’s got all his friends playing on it. He’s doing a song with Elton. There’s so much good stuff.”

The Black Sabbath frontman began 2019 with health setbacks, forcing him to cancel five shows and postpone the UK and European leg of his tour. But after collaborating with Post Malone on his last album, Hollywood’s Bleeding — Ozzy appears on the single “Take What You Want” alongside Travis Scott — he was inspired to record a new solo album, his first in 10 years. The LP, Ordinary Man, was produced with Post Malone’s frequent collaborator, Andrew Watt, and is set for release this February, with two singles out so far.

Sharon did not say whether the Elton John collaboration will appear on Ordinary Man or as a separate release. Confirmed guests on the album include Guns N’ Roses members Slash and Duff McKagan, as well as Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

