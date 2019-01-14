×
Rolling Stone
Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Shinedown Lead 2019 Rocklahoma Festival

Bush, Ace Frehley, Lita Ford, Seether and Tech N9ne also booked for Memorial Day weekend hard-rock fest

Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs during night one of Ozzfest meets Knotfest at San Manuel Amphitheater, in San Bernardino, Calif2016 Ozzfest Meets Knotfest Music Festival - Day 1, San Bernardino, USA - 24 Sep 2016

Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Shinedown and Bush will lead this year's Rocklahoma, which invades Pryor, Oklahoma on Memorial Day weekend.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Shinedown and Bush will lead this year’s Rocklahoma, the hard-rock fest that invades Pryor, Oklahoma on Memorial Day weekend. Ace Frehley, Lita Ford, Jackyl, Seether, Buckcherry, Asking Alexandria, Blackberry Smoke, Tech N9ne, Steel Panther and Bad Wolves are also on the lineup at the “Catch the Fever” Festival Grounds.

As of now, the Rocklahoma headlining gig will serve as the opening date of the North American leg of Osbourne’s 2019 farewell tour. “Believe it or not, I’ve been doing shows in Oklahoma since 1971, so I know that they have some of the best audiences in the world there,” Osbourne said in a statement.

The Rocklahoma festival, now in its 13th year, will add a series of amenities in 2019, including the Roadhouse (headlined by Frehley and Ford) and a food area dubbed Burgers, Brews, & Barbecue.

Rocklahoma producer Mike DuCharme said in a statement. “Our fans grew up coming here and now their kids are following suit. We share their same enthusiasm and vision and worked hard to make sure there was something for everyone. We are excited to have the legendary Ozzy Osbourne, surrounded by several fan favorites returning like Shinedown, Disturbed and Bush, plus a few that helped build the history of this event like Jackyl, Lita Ford and Ace Frehley. Fans can expect improvements to the site and experience in 2019. Get ready to rock as this year promises to be another weekend long party!

Tickets for Rocklahoma, taking place May 24th through 26th, go on sale starting January 17th at the fest’s website.

