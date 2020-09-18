Ozzy Osbourne Celebrates ‘Crazy Train’ Anniversary With New Animated Video

Ozzy Osbourne is marking the 40th anniversary of his solo debut, Blizzard of Ozz, with a new video for the record’s breakthrough single, “Crazy Train.” The clip features a lighthearted cartoon performance of the singer, tasseled jacket and all, and his band rocking out to the clip, with cameos by bats, fangs, and the castle Osbourne took on tour with him to support the album. Animator Tiny Concert, who previously created Pearl Jam’s clip for “Superblood Wolfmoon,” helmed the video.

Blizzard of Ozz originally came out in the U.K., where it debuted at Number Seven on the country’s charts, on September 20th, 1980. It was released in the U.S. in March of the following year and has since been certified five-times platinum. Several of the record’s songs — “Crazy Train,” “Mr. Crowley,” “I Don’t Know,” “Suicide Solution,” and “Goodbye to Romance” — have stayed in Osbourne’s set lists for decades.

Osbourne will continue the anniversary celebrations by participating in a “40 Years of Ozzy Osbourne’s Blizzard of Ozz” interview with Billy Morrison, who plays guitar in Billy Idol’s band, on his own Sirius XM channel, Ozzy’s Boneyard, at 5 p.m. The conversation will feature Osbourne discussing each track on the record.

He will also release the documentary 30 Years After the Blizzard, which came out in the box set version of the album 10 years ago, on YouTube for one week. It will launch tonight at 6 p.m. ET, with a chat with the singer will precede its launch. Finally, on Sunday — the album’s anniversary — Osbourne will host a Twitter “listening party,” again discussing each track on the album, at 7 p.m. ET.

Osbourne previously announced that he would be expanding the digital edition of Blizzard of Ozz to feature live recordings that appeared on the Ozzy Live release, which came out in a 2010 box set and have not been available digitally. It also includes “You Said It All,” a one-off song he and the band recorded live and released on the now out-of-print Mr. Crowley EP. Additionally, Osbourne released two of his concert DVDs, Live & Loud and Live at Budokan, digitally.