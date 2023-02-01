Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring After Ongoing Spinal Injury: ‘My Body Is Still Physically Weak’

No More Tours II, Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell tour that first began in 2018 as a send-off to his days as a world-touring musician, never got a proper close. In 2019, the European leg of the tour was postponed after he injured himself in a fall at home that aggravated a spinal injury he initially suffered during a nearly fatal quad-bike accident in 2003, resulting in 15 screws being placed in his back. But then those postponed dates were pushed back by more health complications and the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the remaining tour dates, scheduled for May 2023, have been scrapped completely as the Prince of Darkness announces his retirement from touring.

“This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans,” Osbourne wrote in a statement shared across his social accounts. “As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

The musician shared that he is “humbled” by his fanbase’s decision to hold onto their No More Tours II tickets for nearly four years, despite the uncertainty around when he would actually return to the road, if at all. “But in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required,” Osbourne explained. “Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know.”

Osbourne first embarked on a farewell tour back in 1992 – the No More Tours tour – after being misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis. But he soon changed his mind and was back on the road within three years for the Retirement Sucks tour. Then, in early 2003, the musician was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, further complicating his ongoing health problems. And with that, his decades-long journey as a touring musician now comes to an end.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” Osbourne said, adding that he is already searching for a plausible loophole. “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

Refunds will be available at point of purchase for fans who have held onto their tickets. “I want to thank my family……my band…….my crew……my longtime friends, @JudasPriest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have,” Osbourne concluded. “I love you all.”