Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American ‘No More Tours 2’ Dates Due to Illness

Ozzy Osbourne has canceled the upcoming North American leg of his No More Tours 2 as he seeks treatment for health setbacks. Early last year, the singer suffered a fall that required surgery, sidelining him from touring. Earlier this year, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shit year,” Osbourne said in a statement. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six to eight weeks. I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

Full refunds, including fees, will be available at the point of purchase. Those who had bought tickets to the tour will get first access when rescheduled dates go on sale.

The North American leg of the trek was set to kick off on May 27th in Atlanta and run through a July 31st gig in Las Vegas. A European leg is still on the books and will kick off in Newcastle, England on October 23rd; the cancellation does not affect these dates.

The timing for the cancelled U.S. dates is unfortunate, as Osbourne is in the midst of promoting a new album, Ordinary Man, which comes out Friday. He still has an in-store signing at Amoeba Hollywood planned for that day, as well as a tattoo-parlor takeover on Thursday, where fans will get to hear the album in full while receiving an Ozzy-inspired tattoo.

Ordinary Man features a star-studded group of collaborators including Elton John, Post Malone, and members of Guns N’ Roses, Rage Against the Machine, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Post Malone’s producer, Andrew Watt, helmed the record and played guitar on it. Osbourne recently explained at a SiriusXM event in Los Angeles that making the record with Watt was therapeutic for him. “I’d been feeling like fucking death,” he said. “And Andrew was a shining light for me.”