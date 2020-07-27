See Ozzy Osbourne Lose His Mind From Boredom in ‘Biography’ Clip

Ozzy Osbourne loses his mind from boredom during a spell off the road in a new clip from the upcoming documentary, Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne. The film will premiere on A&E on September 7th.

“Even…when he complains to this day about touring, he’s not good at home,” his son Jack Osbourne remembers in the clip — between footage of the singer goofing off and letting an exotic bird eat off his tongue. “I literally just remember him as the dude on the couch.”

“I suddenly realized that Ozzy belongs on the road,” Ozzy himself says. “I felt like a caged animal. I bought different toys and all kinds of things.”

Osbourne initially retired from the road after his 1992 No More Tours trek, but it didn’t take long for him to want to get back out there. Eventually, his wife and manager Sharon tried to book him on Lollapalooza, and when they rejected him, she came up with an idea that changed heavy-metal history in the Nineties: Ozzfest.

The film, which was originally slated to premiere at South by Southwest before the coronavirus pandemic waylaid all live events, features a who’s who of people Osbourne has influenced. In addition to family members Sharon, Jack and Kelly, other talking heads include Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Ice-T, Rick Rubin, Post Malone and Korn’s Jonathan Davis.

Earlier this year, Osbourne released his 12th studio full-length, Ordinary Man. The record — which featured appearances by Post Malone, Elton John, members of Guns N’ Roses, Tom Morello and others — made it up to Number Three on the charts in both the U.S. and the U.K.