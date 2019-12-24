Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind the Bender in ‘Under the Graveyard’ BTS Clip

Ozzy Osbourne unveiled a new behind-the-scenes video that delves into the making of his new video for “Under the Graveyard.”

The semi-autobiographical clip stars Jack Kilmer as a young Ozzy, who, in 1979, goes on a brutal bender in a West Hollywood hotel and is dragged back from the abyss by Sharon Osbourne, played by Jessica Barden. “He was strung out after Black Sabbath — I think the band fired him — and then I think he was just ready to give up on life,” Kilmer says in the new behind-the-scenes clip. “That’s when Sharon came into his life, like an angel, and sort of saved him, revived him.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Barden talks about how Sharon Osbourne wanted the actress to play a younger version of herself, while there’s also a funny clip of director Jonas Akerlund explaining to Kilmer how to best throw items from the hotel balcony into the pool. Kilmer also offers an interesting tidbit about the wardrobe choices in the music video, specifically a scene in which he’s wearing a dress: “To prevent Ozzy from going and getting wasted, Sharon would steal his clothes. So what he would do is just take her dresses, put them on and go meet up with his buddies.”

Osbourne released the “Under the Graveyard” video earlier this month, while the song arrived in November, marking the rocker’s first solo track in over a decade. The single was soon followed by “Straight to Hell,” featuring Slash, and both songs are set to appear on Osbourne’s new album, Ordinary Man, out next year (an official release date has yet to be announced). Osbourne made Ordinary Man with producer Andrew Watt, whom he met after collaborating with Post Malone on “Take What You Want.”

Along with releasing Ordinary Man, Osbourne will embark on a lengthy North American tour, which had been previously postponed and rescheduled after the musician suffered a fall that aggravated an old injury. The No More Tours 2 Tour trek kicks off May 27th in Atlanta and wraps July 31st in Las Vegas.