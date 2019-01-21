×
Ozzy Osbourne Commemorates Bat-Biting Anniversary With Plush Toy

Singer releases bat doll with detachable head to celebrate incident from January 20th, 1982 concert

To commemorate one of the most infamous moments in Ozzy Osbourne's career, the singer released a plush toy of a bat with a detachable head.

To commemorate one of the most infamous moments in Ozzy Osbourne‘s career – and one of the most notorious incidents in rock history – the singer has released a limited edition plush toy of a bat with a detachable head.

The 12″ doll is a bizarre tribute to the winged creature that met its demise thanks to Osbourne’s teeth on January 20th, 1982: On that date, during a concert in Des Moines, Iowa, a fan hurled the live bat at Osbourne’s feet; during Osbourne’s tour in support of Diary of a Madman, he’d gained a reputation for throwing animal parts at the audience, who in turn came armed with their own morbid ammunition, Rolling Stone wrote.

Osbourne picked up the still-alive bat and, as he wrote in his memoir I Am Ozzy, “Immediately, though, something felt wrong. Very wrong. For a start, my mouth was instantly full of this warm, gloopy liquid, with the worst aftertaste you could ever imagine. I could feel it staining my teeth and running down my chin. Then the head in my mouth twitched. Oh fuck me, I thought. I didn’t just go and eat a fucking bat, did I?” Osbourne had to get a rabies shot after the incident.

Despite the web exclusive plush doll’s $40 price, the first batch of toys have already sold out; fans can preorder the Ozzy Osbourne Plush Bat now at the singer’s webstore.

