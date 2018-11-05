Ozzy Osbourne Announces 2019 North American No More Tours 2 Dates

After ringing in the New Year at a one-off Ozzfest in Los Angeles, Ozzy Osbourne will be spending much of 2019 in North America on a new leg of his ongoing No More Tours 2 Tour. Megadeth will serve as openers for the dates, which begin May 29th in Atlanta and will wrap on July 29th at the Hollywood Bowl. The latter is one of four makeup dates from the last leg of the tour, which Osbourne postponed due to a staph infection. Osbourne will spend the rest of the year touring Europe, Australia and Japan.

When Osbourne kicked off the first North American leg of the No More Tours 2 Tour earlier this year, Rolling Stone wrote that the singer was still a “consummate showman” and that he had the audience rapt. “Everyone seemed swept up with the spectacle,” the review said. “For as ‘crazy’ as Ozzy went, the crowd caught up with him by the end of the night. During the night’s final song, Black Sabbath’s anthem ‘Paranoid,’ red streamers shot from the stage, and several fans dived to grab them off the floor, so they could wear them out of the arena like a trophies.”

Tickets for the new leg of the tour go on sale November 9th via Live Nation. Pre-sales begin a few days earlier.

Osbourne had to postpone four North American dates after contracting potentially deadly staph infections on his thumb. “I didn’t feel sick, so I was cracking jokes,” Osbourne told Rolling Stone. “The doctor said, ‘I don’t know if you realize, Mr. Osbourne, this is a very serious problem you have.'” He’s since been recovering and has planned the Ozzfest to celebrate.

In an in-depth feature with Rolling Stone, Osbourne said that his fans should not interpret the “No More Tours” moniker as a farewell tour. This is simply his final full world tour. He still plans on playing short runs of dates in the future. “I’m no good at anything else,” he said. “I literally can’t do anything else.”

Ozzy Osbourne No More Tours 2 Dates

May 29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

May 31 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

June 2 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 4 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 6 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 8 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 15 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

June 18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

June 22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 28 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

June 30 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

July 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 6 – St. Paul MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 9 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

July 13 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

July 16 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

July 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 23 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl