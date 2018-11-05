Ozzy Osbourne Announces 2019 North American No More Tours 2 Dates

After ringing in the New Year at a one-off Ozzfest in Los Angeles, Ozzy Osbourne will be spending much of 2019 in North America on a new leg of his ongoing No More Tours 2 Tour. Megadeth will serve as openers for the dates, which begin May 29th in Atlanta and will wrap on July 29th at the Hollywood Bowl. The latter is one of four makeup dates from the last leg of the tour, which Osbourne postponed due to a staph infection. Osbourne will spend the rest of the year touring Europe, Australia and Japan.
When Osbourne kicked off the first North American leg of the No More Tours 2 Tour earlier this year, Rolling Stone wrote that the singer was still a “consummate showman” and that he had the audience rapt. “Everyone seemed swept up with the spectacle,” the review said. “For as ‘crazy’ as Ozzy went, the crowd caught up with him by the end of the night. During the night’s final song, Black Sabbath’s anthem ‘Paranoid,’ red streamers shot from the stage, and several fans dived to grab them off the floor, so they could wear them out of the arena like a trophies.”
Tickets for the new leg of the tour go on sale November 9th via Live Nation. Pre-sales begin a few days earlier.
Osbourne had to postpone four North American dates after contracting potentially deadly staph infections on his thumb. “I didn’t feel sick, so I was cracking jokes,” Osbourne told Rolling Stone. “The doctor said, ‘I don’t know if you realize, Mr. Osbourne, this is a very serious problem you have.'” He’s since been recovering and has planned the Ozzfest to celebrate.
In an in-depth feature with Rolling Stone, Osbourne said that his fans should not interpret the “No More Tours” moniker as a farewell tour. This is simply his final full world tour. He still plans on playing short runs of dates in the future. “I’m no good at anything else,” he said. “I literally can’t do anything else.”
Ozzy Osbourne No More Tours 2 Dates
May 29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
May 31 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
June 2 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 4 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 6 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
June 8 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
June 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
June 15 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
June 18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
June 20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
June 22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
June 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 28 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
June 30 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
July 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
July 6 – St. Paul MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 9 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
July 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
July 13 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
July 16 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
July 18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
July 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 23 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
