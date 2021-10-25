Ozuna, Rubén Blades, and C. Tangana Tapped to Perform at Latin Grammys

Ozuna, Rubén Blades, and C. Tangana are part of the initial lineup of performers for the 22nd Latin Grammy Awards, taking place November 18th.

Additional artists include Venezuelan singer Nella, Colombian star Paula Arenas, and Mexican actress/singer Danna Paola. Also set to appear are the previously announced acts, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga, Calibre 50, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho, and Los Dos Carnales.

The six artists tapped to perform at the Latin Grammys are all up for awards this year. Paola is nominated for one (Best Pop Vocal Album), Ozuna for two (Best Reggaeton Performance, Best Urban Music Album), and Nella for three (Song of the Year, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Song). C. Tangana, one of this year’s breakout stars, is up for five Latin Grammys, including Record of the year for “Te Olvidaste” with Omar Apollo, while Arenas will compete for four, including the three major categories Album, Record, and Song of the Year (for Mis Amores and “A Tu Lado”).

As for Blades, not only is the salsa legend up for a couple of awards, including Album of the Year for his latest Salswing!, he’ll also be honored with the Latin Record Academy’s Person of the Year prize. Blades will receive the honor at an event on November 17th at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. When he performs at the Latin Grammys the following night, he’ll be joined by Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, an ensemble boasting 20 musicians.

The 22nd Latin Grammys will be hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera, and Roselyn Sánchez. The show will air on Univision, as well as TNT, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.