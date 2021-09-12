Ozuna’s ‘La Funka’ VMAs Performance Was a 5-Year-Old’s Fever Dream

Ozuna took the stage at the VMAs on Sunday for a sunny, bizarre performance of his new song, “La Funka.”

Channeling an arcade claw game, Ozuna delivered the candy-coated single “La Funka” surrounded by a cohort of dancing teddy bears.

Earlier this week, Ozuna teased the performance on his Instagram, writing, “This Sunday will be special at the VMAs. Who will be with me? What does LaFunka mean?” The video fo”La Funka” premiered just two hours before the awards ceremony. It’s one of a handful of singles Ozuna has released since he dropped Los Dioses, his joint album with the Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA in January.

Ozuna made his debut at the VMAs back in 2019, when he joined Rosalía for a rendition of their collaboration, “Tu x Mi, Yo x Ti.” That year, he was up in the Best Dance category for “Taki Taki,” the DJ Snake track that featured Ozuna alongside Cardi B and Selena Gomez. In 2020, he was nominated under Best Latin for his hits “China” and “Mamacita.”