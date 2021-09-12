 Ozuna Performs “La Funka” at the 2021 VMAs - Rolling Stone
Ozuna’s ‘La Funka’ VMAs Performance Was a 5-Year-Old’s Fever Dream

Singer performed with a bevy of dancing teddy bears

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Ozuna performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

Ozuna performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Ozuna took the stage at the VMAs on Sunday for a sunny, bizarre performance of his new song, “La Funka.”

Channeling an arcade claw game, Ozuna delivered the candy-coated single “La Funka” surrounded by a cohort of dancing teddy bears.

Earlier this week, Ozuna teased the performance on his Instagram, writing, “This Sunday will be special at the VMAs. Who will be with me? What does LaFunka mean?” The video fo”La Funka” premiered just two hours before the awards ceremony. It’s one of a handful of singles Ozuna has released since he dropped Los Dioses, his joint album with the Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA in January.

Ozuna made his debut at the VMAs back in 2019, when he joined Rosalía for a rendition of their collaboration, “Tu x Mi, Yo x Ti.” That year, he was up in the Best Dance category for “Taki Taki,” the DJ Snake track that featured Ozuna alongside Cardi B and Selena Gomez. In 2020, he was nominated under Best Latin for his hits “China” and “Mamacita.”

In This Article: 2021 VMAs, MTV Music Video Awards, Ozuna, VMAs

