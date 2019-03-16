×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Watch Ozuna Perform Medley of 'Baila Baila Baila' and 'Taki Taki' on 'Fallon' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Ozuna Perform Medley of ‘Baila Baila Baila’ and ‘Taki Taki’ on ‘Fallon’

Puerto-Rican singer turns Tonight Show stage into a nightclub

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ozuna dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday to perform a medley of his track “Baila Baila Baila” along with “Taki Taki,” his collaboration with DJ Snake, Cardi B and Selena Gomez.

The reggaeton singer turned the Studio 6B stage into a dance floor with the two singles, which he performed with a live band and four backup dancers.

Ozuna’s performance Friday night marks his second time on the show. He previously visited the show in January to perform “En Mi Viejo San Juan,” a love song for Puerto Rico, with “Feliz Navidad” singer José Feliciano.

Ozuna’s appearance comes just one day after releasing his new track “Vacía Sin Mí,” with an accompanying music video featuring Puerto Rican rapper Darell. That song, along with previous singles “Baila Baila Baila” and “Luz Apagá” are set to appear on Ozuna’s forthcoming third album, Nibiru.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad