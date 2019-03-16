Watch Ozuna Perform Medley of ‘Baila Baila Baila’ and ‘Taki Taki’ on ‘Fallon’

Ozuna dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday to perform a medley of his track “Baila Baila Baila” along with “Taki Taki,” his collaboration with DJ Snake, Cardi B and Selena Gomez.

The reggaeton singer turned the Studio 6B stage into a dance floor with the two singles, which he performed with a live band and four backup dancers.

Ozuna’s performance Friday night marks his second time on the show. He previously visited the show in January to perform “En Mi Viejo San Juan,” a love song for Puerto Rico, with “Feliz Navidad” singer José Feliciano.

Ozuna’s appearance comes just one day after releasing his new track “Vacía Sin Mí,” with an accompanying music video featuring Puerto Rican rapper Darell. That song, along with previous singles “Baila Baila Baila” and “Luz Apagá” are set to appear on Ozuna’s forthcoming third album, Nibiru.