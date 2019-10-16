Jam Supergroup Oysterhead to Reunite for 2020 Concerts

The short-lived jam supergroup Oysterhead — featuring Primus bassist Les Claypool, Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio and the Police drummer Stewart Copeland — will reunite for a pair of 2020 concerts, the trio’s first shows together in 14 years.

The band has announced two shows at Broomfield, Colorado’s 1stBank Center on February 14th and 15th; check out the Oysterhead site for ticket information.

The two shows mark Oysterhead’s first since their one-off reunion show at Bonnaroo in 2006. The announcement of the gigs arrive just days after Oysterhead social media accounts popped up, triggering rumors of a reunion of the long-dormant supergroup.

Oysterhead originally formed in 2000 when the organizers of New Orleans Jazz Fest asked Claypool to enlist all-star musicians for a special performance at the festival; a month later, on May 4th, 2000 Anastasio and Copeland joined Claypool onstage for a concert featuring mostly original material.

“The Oysterhead thing was set up because the guys down at Superfly in New Orleans had asked me to put together a project for a thing called ‘Superjam,’ where I’d get musicians together to play at a one night jazzfest,” Claypool told Rolling Stone in 2000. “So I called Trey and he said, ‘I’ve always wanted to play with Stewart Copeland,’ and I said, ‘I know Stewart.’ And we kinda threw this thing together. And it turned out to be this monster thing.”

After a year-long hiatus, Oysterhead reconvened in October 2001 to release their lone studio album The Grand Pecking Order and embark on a 20-date tour that included a visit to Late Night With Conan O’Brien. Following another five-year break, Oysterhead were called upon to serve as the Sunday headliner at Bonnaroo 2006, their last concert together since.

Claypool told Rolling Stone in 2013, “I don’t know what the hell is going on with Oysterhead. We always talk about it. There’s a lot of talk. I think it’s an itch we should start scratching here pretty soon. It’s been long overdue.”

It’s unclear whether Oysterhead’s Colorado gigs are a two-night-only occasion or the start of a full-fledged reunion for the supergroup.