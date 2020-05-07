American Football’s Mike Kinsella Announces New Solo LP, Drops ‘A New Muse’

’s Mike Kinsella continues his solo project Owen with “A New Muse,” a new single off The Avalanche, out June 19th via Polyvinyl.

“Dear Lord/Let me be anything but bored or in love,” Kinsella sings across subtle guitar. “I’ve been comfortably cursed/Almost blessed to sleep.”

The Avalanche is Owen’s tenth LP, following 2016’s The King of Whys. It was produced by Sean Carey, known for his work with Bon Iver.

Kinsella also recently guested on Matt Healy’s new podcast, joining a lineup of guests that include Stevie Nicks, Kim Gordon and more.

American Football returned in 2016 with American Football (LP2), their first record in over 15 years. “We knew the band had some kind of following,” Kinsella told Rolling Stone, “because we’d keep getting royalty checks from Polyvinyl every year. I just assumed it was Owen fans that were buying the LP. Every now and then, somebody at an Owen show would ask for ‘Never Meant.’ I didn’t realize my old band had taken on a life of its own.”

Owen will embark on a tour this summer in support of The Avalanche, which may be subject to postponement due to the coronavirus.

Owen Tour Dates

July 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

July 24 – Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown

July 25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

August 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

August 6 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

August 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

August 8 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

August 20 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

August 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

September 9 – Québec, QC @ L’Anti Bar & Spectacles

September 10 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

September 12 – Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club

September 13 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

November 6 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village