American Football’s Mike Kinsella Announces New Solo LP, Drops ‘A New Muse’

American Football’s Mike Kinsella continues his solo project Owen with “A New Muse,” a new single off The Avalanche, out June 19th via Polyvinyl.
“Dear Lord/Let me be anything but bored or in love,” Kinsella sings across subtle guitar. “I’ve been comfortably cursed/Almost blessed to sleep.”
The Avalanche is Owen’s tenth LP, following 2016’s The King of Whys. It was produced by Sean Carey, known for his work with Bon Iver.
Kinsella also recently guested on Matt Healy’s new podcast, joining a lineup of guests that include Stevie Nicks, Kim Gordon and more.
American Football returned in 2016 with American Football (LP2), their first record in over 15 years. “We knew the band had some kind of following,” Kinsella told Rolling Stone, “because we’d keep getting royalty checks from Polyvinyl every year. I just assumed it was Owen fans that were buying the LP. Every now and then, somebody at an Owen show would ask for ‘Never Meant.’ I didn’t realize my old band had taken on a life of its own.”
Owen will embark on a tour this summer in support of The Avalanche, which may be subject to postponement due to the coronavirus.
Owen Tour Dates
July 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
July 24 – Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown
July 25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
August 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall
August 6 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium
August 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge
August 8 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
August 20 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
August 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
September 9 – Québec, QC @ L’Anti Bar & Spectacles
September 10 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus
September 12 – Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club
September 13 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall
November 6 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village