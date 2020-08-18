Outside Lands Enlists Jack White, Gorillaz, J. Cole for ‘Inside Lands’ Virtual Festival

Outside Lands will host a two-day virtual festival, aptly named Inside Lands, August 28th and 29th, featuring live and archival performances from artists such as Jack White, Gorillaz and J. Cole.

The free online event came about after the Bay Area fest was forced to cancel this year’s show due to the coronavirus pandemic. Inside Lands will stream exclusively on Twitch, starting August 28th at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

The Inside Lands lineup will also feature LCD Soundsystem, Haim, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Above and Beyond, Leon Bridges, Cage the Elephant and Alt-J. There will be appearances from several artists confirmed for Outside Lands 2021 as well, including Brittany Howard, Kehlani, Beach House and Sharon Van Etten.

At the moment, it’s unclear which artists will share new performances and which will appear via archival sets. Inside Lands programming will also include interviews with artists, festival curators and more, with Berkley-via-Tokyo rapper Lyrics Born hosting the proceedings. Throughout Inside Lands, Outside Lands will be collecting donations for its charitable wing, Outside Lands Works, which supports local nonprofit music and arts education programs in underserved communities.

“This is an opportunity for Outside Lands to relive and share some of our favorite festival moments with fans both old and new, in addition to showcasing some of the talented artists confirmed for our 2021 festival with exclusive live sets, interviews and past performances,” said Allen Scott, Head of Concerts and Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands. “By incorporating a live host as well as enabling direct communication between fans and festival producers plus surprise guests via our Twitch channel, we look forward to offering a free virtual festival experience that is both collaborative and compelling for our audience.”