Outside Lands Cancels 2020 Festival, Recruits Lizzo, Tame Impala, Strokes as 2021 Headliners

San Francisco’s Outside Lands announced Wednesday that its 2020 festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, organizers also revealed that the festival will return in 2021 with a lineup led by Tame Impala, Lizzo, the Strokes and Tyler, the Creator.
The decision to cancel this year’s Outside Lands was made after discussions between organizers, city officials and state and local health officials. Festivalgoers who purchased tickets for the 2020 fest can either seek a refund or push their tickets to the 2021 event, which will also feature Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, the 1975, Beach House, Angel Olsen and many more.
Early bird tickets for the 2021 Outside Lands — running August 6th to 8th, 2021 — go on sale through the festival’s website beginning June 25th at 10 a.m. PST.
“We are thrilled for the festival to be coming back in 2021. There’s been a lot of bad news out there with regard to COVID-19 and we want to give people something to look forward to,” said Another Planet Entertainment’s Allen Scott said in a statement. “We’re hopeful that in sharing our excitement about the future of the festival and next year’s lineup, that it provides some much-needed positivity for our fans and community.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of every late-spring and summer music festival, including the New Orleans Jazz Fest, Lollapalooza, Boston Calling, Ultra Music and SXSW. Coachella also recently canceled this year’s fest after initially postponing from April to October 2020. Only Bonnaroo, which shifted from mid-June to late-September, currently remains on the schedule.
Outside Lands 2021 Lineup
Tame Impala
Lizzo
The Strokes
Tyler, the Creator
Vampire Weekend
J Balvin
Kehlani
The 1975
ZHU
Young Thug
Khruangbin
Beach House
Bonobo
Nelly
Brittany Howard
Burna Boy
Melanie Martinez
Polo & Pan
Big Thief
TroyBoi
Angel Olsen
SOFI TUKKER
Earthgang
Tones and I
EOB
Sharon Van Etten
Marc Rebillet
A R I Z O N A
JPEGMAFIA
Dr. Dog
Shiba San
Boy Pablo
Rico Nasty
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
DRAMA
Trevor Daniel
070 Shake
The Midnight
Moses Sumney
mxmtoon
Parcels
Dijon
The HU
Mahalia
Yung Bae
Bakar
The Soul Rebels
Hinds
Caroline Polachek
Yves Tumor
Crooked Colours
Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever
Scarypoolparty
J.Phlip
Marc E. Bassy
Julia Jacklin
Badshah
Goth Babe
Neil Frances
Cam
Rexx Life Raj
The Beths
Resistance Revival Chorus
ODIE
Noga Erez
Madeline Kenney
Remi Wolf
Post Animal
Evann McIntosh
Nap Eyes
Neal Francis