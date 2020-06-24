Outside Lands Cancels 2020 Festival, Recruits Lizzo, Tame Impala, Strokes as 2021 Headliners

San Francisco’s Outside Lands announced Wednesday that its 2020 festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, organizers also revealed that the festival will return in 2021 with a lineup led by Tame Impala, Lizzo, the Strokes and Tyler, the Creator.

The decision to cancel this year’s Outside Lands was made after discussions between organizers, city officials and state and local health officials. Festivalgoers who purchased tickets for the 2020 fest can either seek a refund or push their tickets to the 2021 event, which will also feature Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, the 1975, Beach House, Angel Olsen and many more.

Early bird tickets for the 2021 Outside Lands — running August 6th to 8th, 2021 — go on sale through the festival’s website beginning June 25th at 10 a.m. PST.

“We are thrilled for the festival to be coming back in 2021. There’s been a lot of bad news out there with regard to COVID-19 and we want to give people something to look forward to,” said Another Planet Entertainment’s Allen Scott said in a statement. “We’re hopeful that in sharing our excitement about the future of the festival and next year’s lineup, that it provides some much-needed positivity for our fans and community.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of every late-spring and summer music festival, including the New Orleans Jazz Fest, Lollapalooza, Boston Calling, Ultra Music and SXSW. Coachella also recently canceled this year’s fest after initially postponing from April to October 2020. Only Bonnaroo, which shifted from mid-June to late-September, currently remains on the schedule.

Outside Lands 2021 Lineup

Tame Impala

Lizzo

The Strokes

Tyler, the Creator

Vampire Weekend

J Balvin

Kehlani

The 1975

ZHU

Young Thug

Khruangbin

Beach House

Bonobo

Nelly

Brittany Howard

Burna Boy

Melanie Martinez

Polo & Pan

Big Thief

TroyBoi

Angel Olsen

SOFI TUKKER

Earthgang

Tones and I

EOB

Sharon Van Etten

Marc Rebillet

A R I Z O N A

JPEGMAFIA

Dr. Dog

Shiba San

Boy Pablo

Rico Nasty

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

DRAMA

Trevor Daniel

070 Shake

The Midnight

Moses Sumney

mxmtoon

Parcels

Dijon

The HU

Mahalia

Yung Bae

Bakar

The Soul Rebels

Hinds

Caroline Polachek

Yves Tumor

Crooked Colours

Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever

Scarypoolparty

J.Phlip

Marc E. Bassy

Julia Jacklin

Badshah

Goth Babe

Neil Frances

Cam

Rexx Life Raj

The Beths

Resistance Revival Chorus

ODIE

Noga Erez

Madeline Kenney

Remi Wolf

Post Animal

Evann McIntosh

Nap Eyes

Neal Francis