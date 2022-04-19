Post Malone, SZA, and Green Day Top 2022 Outside Lands Lineup

After the pandemic forced Outside Lands to reschedule for Halloween weekend in 2021, the iconic Bay Area music festival returns to its usual summertime slot this year with rapper-singer Post Malone, R&B phenom SZA, and hometown pop punk pioneers Green Day topping the lineup.

The festival takes place in San Francisco’s historic Golden Gate Park Aug. 5 through 7.

The 2022 iteration of Outside Lands offers something for every type of music fan, with the full lineup including pop powerhouses (Anitta, Kim Petras, Kali Uchis), hip-hop hitmakers (Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T), emotive singer-songwriters (Mitski, Phoebe Bridgers), and indie mainstays (Best Coast, Washed Out, Mac DeMarco). A wide range of electronic music DJs and producers are also slated to appear in the festival’s SOMA Tent, headlined by Tokimonsta, Claude VonStroke, and Dixson.

“We are ecstatic to unveil this year’s lineup, which is one of the most dynamic and diverse we’ve ever had. We are ready to get back to Golden Gate Park with our original summer dates again,” said Allen Scott, co-founder and co-producer of Outside Lands in a statement. “Last year’s festival was not only a cathartic experience but a much-needed celebration for the Bay Area and beyond. We can’t wait to do it all again with our Outside Lands community this August.”

Tickets for Outside Lands go on sale this Wednesday, April 20, at 10 a.m. Pacific time. VIP packages, including the festival’s ultra-exclusive Golden Gate Club passes, will also be available for purchase.