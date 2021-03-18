Outside Lands 2021 Moves to Halloween Weekend

The organizers for Outside Lands have announced that the 2021 festival will be held on Halloween weekend (October 29th through 31st) as opposed to its traditional August dates, in order to ensure the safest possible environment in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have been eagerly anticipating our return to Golden Gate Park for over a year now and although we have to wait a few months longer, we couldn’t be more excited to present an epic Halloween edition of Outside Lands,” Outside Lands co-producer Allen Scott said. “The shift in dates allows us to work collectively to determine any new safety measures necessary to implement during the festival weekend. We ask fans to use this time before the festival to continue exercising common sense Covid safety practices and we look forward to being together again soon.”

The San Francisco festival will feature headlining performances by Lizzo, Tame Impala, and the Strokes this year, along with additional performances by Tyler, the Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, Kehlani, Glass Animals, Young Thug, Kaytranada, Khruangbin, Lord Huron, Nelly, Brittany Howard, Burna Boy, Angel Olsen, Earthgang, Sharon Van Etten, Flo Milli, Dr. Dog, Jpegmafia, Rico Nasty, 070 Shake, Caroline Polachek, Moses Sumney, Yves Tumor, Julia Jacklin, Bartees Strange, and more.

Three-day general admission, VIP passes, and more are on sale now at the Outside Lands website. Current ticket holders’ passes will be honored for the October 2021 dates. For those unable to attend the new dates, refunds may be requested until April 17.