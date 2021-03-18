 Outside Lands 2021 Moves to Halloween Weekend - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next How to Watch 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Online: Stream the Film for Free on HBO Max
Home Music Music News

Outside Lands 2021 Moves to Halloween Weekend

Lizzo, Tame Impala, the Strokes will headline the festival, traditionally held in August

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Atmopshere / Crowd during the 2019 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 11, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

Atmopshere / Crowd during the 2019 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 11, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPx/AP Images

The organizers for Outside Lands have announced that the 2021 festival will be held on Halloween weekend (October 29th through 31st) as opposed to its traditional August dates, in order to ensure the safest possible environment in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have been eagerly anticipating our return to Golden Gate Park for over a year now and although we have to wait a few months longer, we couldn’t be more excited to present an epic Halloween edition of Outside Lands,” Outside Lands co-producer Allen Scott said. “The shift in dates allows us to work collectively to determine any new safety measures necessary to implement during the festival weekend. We ask fans to use this time before the festival to continue exercising common sense Covid safety practices and we look forward to being together again soon.”

The San Francisco festival will feature headlining performances by Lizzo, Tame Impala, and the Strokes this year, along with additional performances by Tyler, the Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, Kehlani, Glass Animals, Young Thug, Kaytranada, Khruangbin, Lord Huron, Nelly, Brittany Howard, Burna Boy, Angel Olsen, Earthgang, Sharon Van Etten, Flo Milli, Dr. Dog, Jpegmafia, Rico Nasty, 070 Shake, Caroline Polachek, Moses Sumney, Yves Tumor, Julia Jacklin, Bartees Strange, and more.

Three-day general admission, VIP passes, and more are on sale now at the Outside Lands website. Current ticket holders’ passes will be honored for the October 2021 dates. For those unable to attend the new dates, refunds may be requested until April 17.

In This Article: covid-19, direct, live music, Lizzo, Outside Lands, Tame Impala, The Strokes

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.