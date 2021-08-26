 Outkast Release New Animated Video for 'ATLiens' Cut 'Two Dope Boyz' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Unheard 'Let It Be': An Exclusive Guide to the Beatles' New Expanded Classic
Home Music Music News

Outkast Drop Trippy Animated Video for ‘ATLiens’ Classic ‘Two Dope Boyz (in a Cadillac)’

Hip-hop duo also announce a video game tied to the 25th-anniversary reissue of their 1996 classic

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Outkast have released a new animated video for “Two Dope Boyz (in a Cadillac),” ahead of the 25th-anniversary reissue of their album, ATLiens.

Directed by Rafatoon, the clip is a classic hit of psychedelia as Big Boi and Andre 3000 cruise around Atlanta, leaving a trail of sparkling blunt smoke in their wake. At one point, the pair even (fittingly) find themselves transported to the moon, and the video ends with a big, eye-popping explosion for good measure.

Outkast also announced that they’re prepping an interactive ATLiens video game. Produced by the London-based digital agency F That, the game with allow fans to play as either Big Boi or Andre 3000 as they try to fend off an alien invasion in Atlanta. The game will be for mobile and desktop browsers; a release date has yet to be announced.

Outkast will release their 25th-anniversary edition of ATLiens this Friday, August 27th. The reissue will feature the original LP newly mixed in hi-res 24-bit sound, as well as 14 previously unreleased instrumental tracks.

There will also be a livestream on Instagram Live and Volume.com with all the members of Organized Noize on Monday afternoon at the Dungeon, featuring Brandon Butler of Butter ATL and Dr. Joycelyn Wilson (Hip Hop and Urban studies) to celebrate ATLiens.

In This Article: Andre 3000, Big Boi, Outkast

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.