Outkast Drop Trippy Animated Video for ‘ATLiens’ Classic ‘Two Dope Boyz (in a Cadillac)’

Outkast have released a new animated video for “Two Dope Boyz (in a Cadillac),” ahead of the 25th-anniversary reissue of their album, ATLiens.

Directed by Rafatoon, the clip is a classic hit of psychedelia as Big Boi and Andre 3000 cruise around Atlanta, leaving a trail of sparkling blunt smoke in their wake. At one point, the pair even (fittingly) find themselves transported to the moon, and the video ends with a big, eye-popping explosion for good measure.

Outkast also announced that they’re prepping an interactive ATLiens video game. Produced by the London-based digital agency F That, the game with allow fans to play as either Big Boi or Andre 3000 as they try to fend off an alien invasion in Atlanta. The game will be for mobile and desktop browsers; a release date has yet to be announced.

Outkast will release their 25th-anniversary edition of ATLiens this Friday, August 27th. The reissue will feature the original LP newly mixed in hi-res 24-bit sound, as well as 14 previously unreleased instrumental tracks.

There will also be a livestream on Instagram Live and Volume.com with all the members of Organized Noize on Monday afternoon at the Dungeon, featuring Brandon Butler of Butter ATL and Dr. Joycelyn Wilson (Hip Hop and Urban studies) to celebrate ATLiens.