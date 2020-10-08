 Outkast to Mark 'Stankonia' 20th Anniversary With Rare Remixes - Rolling Stone
Outkast to Mark ‘Stankonia’ 20th Anniversary With Rare Remixes, Vinyl Reissue

Zack de la Rocha’s commercially unavailable remix of “B.O.B.” to make digital debut

Andre 3000 and Big Boi at the The Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia (Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage)

Outkast will mark the 20th anniversary of their 'Stankonia' with a vinyl reissue as well as an expanded digital album with rare remixes.

Rick Diamond/WireImage

Outkast will mark the 20th anniversary of their 2000 LP Stankonia with a vinyl reissue as well as an expanded digital album packed with rare and unreleased remixes tied to the LP’s biggest singles.

On October 30th, digital bundles centered around “So Fresh, So Clean,” “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)” and “Ms. Jackson” will be released on streaming services. All three bundles — remixed in state-of-the-art 16 Bit sound — boasts the radio mix, instrumental and a cappella of each track, along with additional bonus cuts.

The “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)” bundle features a commercially unavailable remix by Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha, as well as two more unreleased remixes by Cutmaster Swiff and Beat Bullies. The 10-track “So Fresh, So Clean” bundle includes a Fatboy Slim remix, while the “Ms. Jackson” bundle is padded out with the Goodie Mob track “Sole Sunday” featuring Outkast.

Additionally, the expanded digital reissue of Stankonia will feature the de la Rocha “B.O.B.” remix, the “Stankonia” remix of “So Fresh, So Clean” and a Mr. Drunk remix of “Ms. Jackson.”

Subscription record club Vinyl Me, Please is also offering a 20th anniversary edition of Stankonia as its October Record of the Month, with the 2-LP set pressed on “black and white galaxy” vinyl.

