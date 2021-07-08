Outkast Ready 25th-Anniversary Reissue of ‘ATLiens’

Outkast will mark the 25th anniversary of their second album ATLiens with expanded digital and vinyl reissues of the 1996 album.

ATLiens (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition), out August 27th, features the original LP — complete with the singles “Elevators (Me & You),” “ATLiens,” and “Jazzy Belle” — all newly mixed in hi-res 24-bit sound as well as 14 previously unreleased instrumental tracks from ATLiens.

The vinyl reissue will come from a variety of formats: Legacy Recordings will release a limited-edition four-LP version with both the original ATLiens and the instrumentals, while Get on Down will also drop a four-LP set housed in a custom gatefold jacket with printed inner bags pressed on standard black vinyl, along with a glow-in-the-dark 45rpm single with “Elevators” b/w “ATLiens.”

Finally, Vinyl Me, Please will press the 25th-anniversary eEdition of ATLiens on two-LP neon green and blue galaxy vinyl, mastered at half speed and including an exclusive listening notes booklet; that release will be featured as VMP’s Hip-Hop Record of the Month for August 2021.

To celebrate ATLiens’ 25th birthday, Outkast’s music videos from the era will also be reuploaded onto YouTube in HD quality.