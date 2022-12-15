Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Rüfüs Du Sol to Headline Osheaga 2023

The 16th edition of Montreal’s Osheaga Music and Arts Festival announced its heavy hitters for the 2023 event from August 4 to 6. Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Rüfüs Du Sol will headline the festival that will take place at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène, an island in the Saint Lawrence River.

Both Rüfüs Du Sol and Eilish performed at Osheaga in 2019 and 2018, respectively, while Lamar headlined the festival in 2015. For this year’s event, Rüfüs Du Sol will lead the festival’s first day on Friday, Aug. 4, while Eilish closes out on Saturday night. Sunday will feature Kendrick Lamar on the final day.

Eilish released her most recent album, Happier Than Ever, back in 2021, and she spent the first chunk of this year touring the world in support of the LP. In November, he revealed that she and her brother and collaborator Finneas began the process of making the follow-up to Happier Than Ever.

In May, Lamar delivered his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which has picked up a slew of Grammy nominations. He will also be headlining the 2023 Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona and Madrid with fellow artists Rosalía, and Depeche Mode.

Additional details on the Osheaga lineup will be shared in the coming months and tickets for the festival go on sale starting on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. ET.